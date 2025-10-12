Oak Ridge Investments LLC Increases Stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. $VRSK

Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 482 shares during the quarter. Verisk Analytics accounts for approximately 0.9% of Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $12,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter worth about $866,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 225.2% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 14,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,440,000 after acquiring an additional 10,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VRSK. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Verisk Analytics from $340.00 to $334.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James Financial set a $315.00 target price on Verisk Analytics and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Verisk Analytics from $317.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Verisk Analytics from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.00.

Verisk Analytics Trading Up 0.7%

VRSK opened at $243.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.85. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $239.83 and a 52 week high of $322.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $258.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $286.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.34.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $772.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.91 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 460.89% and a net margin of 30.67%.The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. Verisk Analytics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.800-7.000 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is presently 27.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Lee Shavel sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.01, for a total value of $294,811.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 78,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,147,865.07. The trade was a 1.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.72, for a total value of $76,416.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 15,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,862,828.80. The trade was a 1.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,520 shares of company stock worth $2,273,891. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

Further Reading

