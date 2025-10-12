Toronto Dominion Bank (The) $TD Shares Sold by Lincluden Management Ltd.

Lincluden Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank (The) (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 15.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,001,139 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 181,184 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank comprises 8.1% of Lincluden Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Lincluden Management Ltd.’s holdings in Toronto Dominion Bank were worth $73,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,634,839 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,472,194,000 after purchasing an additional 516,288 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 37,035,579 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,218,918,000 after purchasing an additional 162,563 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 29,252,736 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,752,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262,062 shares during the last quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec increased its position in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 14,785,565 shares of the bank’s stock worth $886,174,000 after purchasing an additional 4,853,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,700,503 shares of the bank’s stock worth $825,440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057,784 shares during the last quarter. 52.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TD shares. Royal Bank Of Canada raised Toronto Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Toronto Dominion Bank in a research report on Wednesday. Desjardins raised Toronto Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Toronto Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Toronto Dominion Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

Toronto Dominion Bank Stock Performance

Shares of TD opened at $78.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.80. Toronto Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of $51.25 and a 1 year high of $82.08.

Toronto Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 28th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $10.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.73 billion. Toronto Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 16.40%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Toronto Dominion Bank will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toronto Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. This is a boost from Toronto Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Toronto Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.10%.

About Toronto Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

