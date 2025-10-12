Lincluden Management Ltd. Sells 584 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. $EOG

Lincluden Management Ltd. trimmed its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,220 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 584 shares during the period. Lincluden Management Ltd.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $3,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EOG. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $451,908,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,380,866 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,485,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,552 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $81,752,000. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 290.5% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 687,446 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $88,158,000 after buying an additional 511,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth $52,273,000. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

EOG Resources stock opened at $108.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $59.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51, a P/E/G ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.64. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.52 and a twelve month high of $138.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The energy exploration company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.25% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.16 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Melius Research assumed coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price objective for the company. Argus downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $134.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, EOG Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.43.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

