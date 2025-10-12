Oak Ridge Investments LLC Raises Stake in Equinix, Inc. $EQIX

Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 108 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $6,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EQIX. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its stake in Equinix by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 42 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Equinix by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Equinix by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Equinix by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Equinix by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Equinix from $1,000.00 to $950.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Equinix from $935.00 to $940.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Equinix from $1,030.00 to $965.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Dbs Bank upgraded Equinix to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $960.65.

Shares of EQIX opened at $800.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $782.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $812.67. The stock has a market cap of $78.35 billion, a PE ratio of 78.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.92. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $701.41 and a twelve month high of $994.03.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $9.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $6.42. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 7.22%. Equinix’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.22 earnings per share. Equinix has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 37.670-38.480 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 33.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 20th were given a $4.69 dividend. This represents a $18.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 20th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is 183.74%.

In related news, EVP Raouf Abdel sold 404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $771.11, for a total value of $311,528.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 6,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,918,139.58. This represents a 5.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $781.50, for a total transaction of $58,612.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 17,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,935,708. This trade represents a 0.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

