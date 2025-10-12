Hassell Wealth Management LLC Has $26.41 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA

Hassell Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 451,454 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,946 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 9.7% of Hassell Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Hassell Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $26,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 236.5% in the first quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period.

Shares of VEA stock opened at $59.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.98. The firm has a market cap of $176.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $45.14 and a 12 month high of $61.32.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

