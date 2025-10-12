Head to Head Analysis: Permian Resources (NYSE:PR) and Pilgrim Petroleum (OTCMKTS:PGPM)

Permian Resources (NYSE:PR – Get Free Report) and Pilgrim Petroleum (OTCMKTS:PGPM – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.8% of Permian Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.4% of Permian Resources shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Permian Resources alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Permian Resources and Pilgrim Petroleum, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Permian Resources 1 0 15 2 3.00 Pilgrim Petroleum 0 0 0 0 0.00

Profitability

Permian Resources presently has a consensus price target of $18.69, suggesting a potential upside of 52.96%. Given Permian Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Permian Resources is more favorable than Pilgrim Petroleum.

This table compares Permian Resources and Pilgrim Petroleum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Permian Resources 22.41% 10.91% 6.83% Pilgrim Petroleum N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Permian Resources and Pilgrim Petroleum”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Permian Resources $5.00 billion 1.96 $984.70 million $1.54 7.93 Pilgrim Petroleum N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Permian Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Pilgrim Petroleum.

Summary

Permian Resources beats Pilgrim Petroleum on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Permian Resources

(Get Free Report)

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company’s assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico. The company was formerly known as Centennial Resource Development, Inc. and changed its name to Permian Resources Corporation in September 2022. Permian Resources Corporation was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

About Pilgrim Petroleum

(Get Free Report)

Pilgrim Petroleum Corporation, an oil and gas exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of crude oil and natural gas properties with proven reserves in the United States. The company holds interests in various projects located in Northwest Texas; the Electra Rework prospect located in Wichita and Willbarger Counties, Texas; and the City National Bank Discovery Well prospect located in Archer County, Texas. It also provides services to small and medium exploration and development companies. The company was formerly known as BNP Petroleum Corp. and changed its name to Pilgrim Petroleum Corporation in July 2005. Pilgrim Petroleum Corporation was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Addison, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Permian Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permian Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.