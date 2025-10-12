Shopify Inc. $SHOP Shares Purchased by Legal Advantage Investments Inc.

Legal Advantage Investments Inc. raised its position in Shopify Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,110 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Shopify makes up approximately 1.4% of Legal Advantage Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Legal Advantage Investments Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $3,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Shopify by 171.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 423,295 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,827,000 after acquiring an additional 267,271 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Shopify in the 2nd quarter valued at about $236,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Shopify by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,609 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 3,347 shares in the last quarter. 111 Capital acquired a new position in Shopify in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,719,000. Finally, Integrity Alliance LLC. acquired a new position in Shopify in the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. 69.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Shopify alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SHOP has been the subject of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $156.00 target price on Shopify and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Arete reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Shopify from $110.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Twenty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.95.

Shopify Stock Down 7.8%

SHOP stock opened at $151.02 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $146.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.16. The stock has a market cap of $196.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.37, a PEG ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 2.72. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.84 and a fifty-two week high of $169.69.

Shopify (NASDAQ:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 23.42%.The firm’s revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Shopify Company Profile

(Free Report)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.