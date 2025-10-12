Invent Ventures (OTCMKTS:IDEA) & Kayne Anderson BDC (NYSE:KBDC) Head-To-Head Review

Kayne Anderson BDC (NYSE:KBDC – Get Free Report) and Invent Ventures (OTCMKTS:IDEA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Kayne Anderson BDC and Invent Ventures, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Kayne Anderson BDC alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kayne Anderson BDC 0 1 3 0 2.75 Invent Ventures 0 0 0 0 0.00

Kayne Anderson BDC presently has a consensus target price of $16.50, indicating a potential upside of 21.59%. Given Kayne Anderson BDC’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Kayne Anderson BDC is more favorable than Invent Ventures.

Volatility & Risk

Profitability

Kayne Anderson BDC has a beta of 0.14, indicating that its share price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Invent Ventures has a beta of -52.44, indicating that its share price is 5,344% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Kayne Anderson BDC and Invent Ventures’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kayne Anderson BDC 52.99% 10.90% 5.97% Invent Ventures 91.12% N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Kayne Anderson BDC and Invent Ventures”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kayne Anderson BDC $213.11 million 4.49 $131.94 million $1.69 8.03 Invent Ventures $790,000.00 3.24 $710,000.00 N/A N/A

Kayne Anderson BDC has higher revenue and earnings than Invent Ventures.

Summary

Kayne Anderson BDC beats Invent Ventures on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kayne Anderson BDC

(Get Free Report)

Kayne Anderson BDC Inc. is a business development company which invests primarily in first lien senior secured loans, with a secondary focus on unitranche and split-lien loans to middle market companies. Kayne Anderson BDC Inc. is based in CHICAGO.

About Invent Ventures

(Get Free Report)

Invent Ventures, Inc., formerly known as Los Angeles Syndicate of Technology, Inc., is venture capital firm specializing in incubation, seed, start ups, growth capital, and early stage investments. The firm prefers to invest in technology companies including web-based software, digital media, mobile applications, social media, consumer internet, online advertising and healthcare technology . It prefers to invest in the Los Angeles area of United States. The firm seeks to invest up to $0.25 million. Invent Ventures, Inc. was founded on August 18, 2005 and is based in Santa Monica, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Kayne Anderson BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kayne Anderson BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.