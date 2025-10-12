Head-To-Head Review: ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) and Proficient Auto Logistics (NASDAQ:PAL)

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Get Free Report) and Proficient Auto Logistics (NASDAQ:PAL – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ZTO Express (Cayman) and Proficient Auto Logistics”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ZTO Express (Cayman) $6.07 billion 1.83 $1.21 billion $1.48 12.57 Proficient Auto Logistics $240.85 million 0.67 -$8.48 million N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

ZTO Express (Cayman) has higher revenue and earnings than Proficient Auto Logistics.

ZTO Express (Cayman) has a beta of -0.18, indicating that its share price is 118% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Proficient Auto Logistics has a beta of 2.49, indicating that its share price is 149% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

41.7% of ZTO Express (Cayman) shares are held by institutional investors. 41.3% of ZTO Express (Cayman) shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.9% of Proficient Auto Logistics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares ZTO Express (Cayman) and Proficient Auto Logistics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZTO Express (Cayman) 18.83% 14.44% 9.72% Proficient Auto Logistics -2.87% -1.02% -0.68%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for ZTO Express (Cayman) and Proficient Auto Logistics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ZTO Express (Cayman) 0 3 3 1 2.71 Proficient Auto Logistics 1 1 3 0 2.40

ZTO Express (Cayman) currently has a consensus target price of $22.36, suggesting a potential upside of 20.22%. Proficient Auto Logistics has a consensus target price of $14.67, suggesting a potential upside of 153.40%. Given Proficient Auto Logistics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Proficient Auto Logistics is more favorable than ZTO Express (Cayman).

Summary

ZTO Express (Cayman) beats Proficient Auto Logistics on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ZTO Express (Cayman)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About Proficient Auto Logistics

Proficient Auto Logistics, Inc. focuses on providing auto transportation and logistics services in North America. It primarily focuses on transporting and delivering finished vehicles from automotive production facilities, ports of entry, and rail yards to a network of automotive dealerships. The company operates approximately 1,130 auto transport vehicles and trailers, including 615 company-owned transport vehicles and trailers. It serves auto companies, electric vehicle producers, auto dealers, auto auctions, rental car companies, and auto leasing companies. The company was formerly known as AH Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Proficient Auto Logistics, Inc. in October 2023. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Jacksonville, Florida.

