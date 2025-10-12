Head-To-Head Comparison: InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INM) vs. CytoDyn (OTCMKTS:CYDY)

InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INM – Get Free Report) and CytoDyn (OTCMKTS:CYDY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares InMed Pharmaceuticals and CytoDyn”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InMed Pharmaceuticals $4.94 million 1.02 -$8.16 million ($12.09) -0.18 CytoDyn N/A N/A $3.74 million $0.01 26.00

Risk & Volatility

CytoDyn has lower revenue, but higher earnings than InMed Pharmaceuticals. InMed Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CytoDyn, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

InMed Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.3, meaning that its share price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CytoDyn has a beta of 1.37, meaning that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for InMed Pharmaceuticals and CytoDyn, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score InMed Pharmaceuticals 1 0 0 0 1.00 CytoDyn 0 0 0 0 0.00

Profitability

This table compares InMed Pharmaceuticals and CytoDyn’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InMed Pharmaceuticals -165.12% -93.19% -74.49% CytoDyn N/A N/A -4.40%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

20.1% of InMed Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.1% of CytoDyn shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of InMed Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of CytoDyn shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

CytoDyn beats InMed Pharmaceuticals on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About InMed Pharmaceuticals

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of prescription-based products. The company operates through two segments, the InMed and the BayMedica. The InMed segment researches and develops cannabinoid-based pharmaceuticals products. The BayMedica segment develops proprietary manufacturing technologies to produce and sell rare cannabinoids for the health and wellness industry. Its prescription-based products include rare cannabinoids and novel cannabinoid analogs for the treatment of diseases with high unmet medical needs. The company’s lead product is INM-755, a cannabinol topical skin cream, completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. It also develops INM-088, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of glaucoma; and INM-900 for neurodegenerative diseases. In addition, the company offers IntegraSyn, an integrated biosynthesis-based manufacturing approach, for pharmaceutical-grade cannabinoids; and cannabichromene, cannabicitran, cannabidivarin, and tetrahydrocannabivarin. The company was formerly known as Cannabis Technologies Inc. and changed its name to InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. in October 2014. InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About CytoDyn

CytoDyn Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic indications. The company is involved in the clinical development of leronlimab, a novel humanized monoclonal antibody targeting the C-C chemokine receptor type 5 receptor in the areas of COVID-19, human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), Metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH), and solid tumors in oncology, such as metastatic triple-negative breast cancer. Its leronlimab is currently under phase 2 development for the treatment of NASH, HIV- NASH, and solid tumors, as well as under pre-clinical development for the treatment of HIV-PrEP and HIV-Cure. The company was formerly known as RexRay Corporation. CytoDyn Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is based in Vancouver, Washington.

