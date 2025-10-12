Legal Advantage Investments Inc. Purchases Shares of 4,350 AppLovin Corporation $APP

Legal Advantage Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,523,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of APP. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in AppLovin by 117,664.4% during the 1st quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,702,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700,399 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in AppLovin by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,588,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769,400 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in AppLovin by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,830,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,724,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,536 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in AppLovin by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,270,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 86.5% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,386,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

Get AppLovin alerts:

AppLovin Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ APP opened at $569.89 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $537.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $401.07. AppLovin Corporation has a 1 year low of $139.40 and a 1 year high of $745.61. The company has a market capitalization of $192.77 billion, a PE ratio of 80.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 2.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AppLovin ( NASDAQ:APP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.21. AppLovin had a net margin of 45.72% and a return on equity of 252.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 77.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that AppLovin Corporation will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on APP. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of AppLovin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of AppLovin in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $600.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $540.00 to $810.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $580.00 to $860.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $597.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AppLovin

Insider Buying and Selling at AppLovin

In other AppLovin news, Director Herald Y. Chen sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.49, for a total transaction of $86,498,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 181,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,682,473.21. This trade represents a 52.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eduardo Vivas sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.00, for a total transaction of $58,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 7,283,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,394,014,072. The trade was a 1.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,156,788 shares of company stock valued at $514,863,333. Insiders own 13.66% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Profile

(Free Report)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.