Legal Advantage Investments Inc. Purchases 300 Shares of monday.com Ltd. $MNDY

Legal Advantage Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc.’s holdings in monday.com were worth $755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MNDY. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of monday.com by 7.9% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of monday.com by 31.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of monday.com by 32.7% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of monday.com by 3.0% during the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of monday.com by 6.1% during the first quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Get monday.com alerts:

monday.com Trading Down 2.9%

MNDY stock opened at $185.03 on Friday. monday.com Ltd. has a 1-year low of $166.22 and a 1-year high of $342.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $250.00. The stock has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 250.04, a P/E/G ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

monday.com ( NASDAQ:MNDY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.25. monday.com had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 3.63%.The firm had revenue of $299.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. monday.com has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that monday.com Ltd. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised monday.com from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $330.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. DA Davidson cut their target price on monday.com from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on monday.com from $360.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Wall Street Zen cut monday.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of monday.com in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $290.81.

Get Our Latest Research Report on monday.com

About monday.com

(Free Report)

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for monday.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for monday.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.