Legal Advantage Investments Inc. Acquires Shares of 13,000 TAT Technologies Ltd. $TATT

Legal Advantage Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 13,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in TAT Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $653,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. boosted its holdings in TAT Technologies by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,454,618 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,722,000 after purchasing an additional 555,286 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in TAT Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in TAT Technologies by 125.8% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 32,344 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 18,020 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in TAT Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $273,000. Institutional investors own 15.13% of the company’s stock.

TATT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of TAT Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of TAT Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 17th. Jones Trading assumed coverage on shares of TAT Technologies in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings cut shares of TAT Technologies from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of TAT Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:TATT opened at $41.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.43 and a 200-day moving average of $32.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $526.39 million, a PE ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 0.91. TAT Technologies Ltd. has a 12 month low of $17.28 and a 12 month high of $45.40. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $43.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.85 million. TAT Technologies had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 10.90%.

TAT Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions and services to the commercial and military aerospace, and ground defense industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM) of Heat Transfer Solutions and Aviation Accessories; Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) Services for Heat Transfer Components and OEM of Heat Transfer Solutions; MRO Services for Aviation Components; and Overhaul and Coating of Jet Engine Components.

