Legal Advantage Investments Inc. Makes New $995,000 Investment in Twilio Inc. $TWLO

Legal Advantage Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 8,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GFG Capital LLC acquired a new position in Twilio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in Twilio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Twilio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Twilio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Twilio by 118.1% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Twilio

In related news, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 12,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total value of $1,345,050.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 220,383 shares in the company, valued at $22,939,666.47. This represents a 5.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 8,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.59, for a total transaction of $841,234.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 137,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,846,515.27. This trade represents a 5.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,773 shares of company stock valued at $3,753,891. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TWLO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Twilio from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a report on Friday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Twilio and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 15th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Twilio in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.22.

Twilio Stock Down 5.9%

Shares of NYSE:TWLO opened at $107.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a PE ratio of 893.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Twilio Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.40 and a twelve month high of $151.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.86.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17. Twilio had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 2.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Twilio’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Twilio has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.010-1.060 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

