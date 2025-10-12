Legal Advantage Investments Inc. Cuts Stake in BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR $BHP

Legal Advantage Investments Inc. reduced its stake in BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,957 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Legal Advantage Investments Inc.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BHP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BHP Group by 43.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,951,258 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $240,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490,012 shares during the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the second quarter valued at $68,953,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of BHP Group by 3,599.1% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 260,935 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $12,666,000 after buying an additional 253,881 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of BHP Group by 94.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 422,239 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $20,495,000 after buying an additional 205,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the first quarter valued at $8,734,000. 3.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BHP stock opened at $53.58 on Friday. BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR has a fifty-two week low of $39.73 and a fifty-two week high of $59.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $135.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.80.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th were issued a $1.185 dividend. This is a positive change from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.00. This represents a yield of 441.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.86%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BHP shares. BMO Capital Markets cut BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 27th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Macquarie cut BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.50.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, uranium, gold, zinc, lead, molybdenum, silver, iron ore, cobalt, and metallurgical and energy coal.

