Comparing EAU Technologies (OTCMKTS:EAUI) and Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK)

EAU Technologies (OTCMKTS:EAUI) and Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) are both industrials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares EAU Technologies and Tetra Tech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EAU Technologies N/A N/A N/A Tetra Tech 3.94% 24.70% 9.99%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares EAU Technologies and Tetra Tech”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EAU Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Tetra Tech $5.20 billion 1.72 $333.38 million $0.80 42.48

Tetra Tech has higher revenue and earnings than EAU Technologies.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.9% of Tetra Tech shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Tetra Tech shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for EAU Technologies and Tetra Tech, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EAU Technologies 0 0 0 0 0.00 Tetra Tech 0 4 3 0 2.43

Tetra Tech has a consensus target price of $41.00, suggesting a potential upside of 20.66%. Given Tetra Tech’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Tetra Tech is more favorable than EAU Technologies.

Volatility & Risk

EAU Technologies has a beta of -0.46, indicating that its stock price is 146% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tetra Tech has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Tetra Tech beats EAU Technologies on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EAU Technologies



EAU Technologies, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets equipment that uses water electrolysis to create non-toxic cleaning and disinfecting fluids for food safety applications and dairy drinking water in the United States. Its products include Primacide A, a disinfecting and sanitizing fluid that kills bacteria, yeast, molds, viruses, and other organisms; Primacide B, an alkaline based cleaner; and Primacide C, which is used to stabilize acid water. The company’s fluids are used in commercial food processing, and organic or non-organic agricultural and consumer products that clean, disinfect, remediate, hydrate, and moisturize. It markets its products primarily for food and beverage processing, dairy production and processing, meat and poultry processing, and agricultural grow-out and processing industries, as well as environmental remediation, medical, seafood processing, and grocery store produce and meat departments. The company was formerly known as Electric Aquagenics Unlimited, Inc. and changed its name to EAU Technologies, Inc. in January 2007. EAU Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Kennesaw, Georgia.

About Tetra Tech



Tetra Tech, Inc. provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services. This segment serves federal, state, and local governments; and development agencies in water resources analysis and water management, environmental monitoring, data analytics, government consulting, waste management, and a range of civil infrastructure master planning and engineering design markets. The CIG segment provides early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, feasibility studies and assessments, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and environmental remediation and reconstruction services, and industrial water treatment services. This segment serves natural resources, energy, and utilities markets, as well as sustainable infrastructure master planning and engineering design for facilities, transportation, and local development projects. Tetra Tech, Inc. was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Pasadena, California.

