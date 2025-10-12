MetLife, Inc. $MET Shares Sold by Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 8.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,131 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MET. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in MetLife in the first quarter valued at about $336,965,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in MetLife in the first quarter valued at about $312,946,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in MetLife by 7.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,488,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,126,734,000 after buying an additional 1,824,907 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in MetLife in the first quarter valued at about $68,030,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in MetLife by 85.0% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,321,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,270,000 after buying an additional 607,333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

MET stock opened at $79.88 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.21 and a fifty-two week high of $89.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.86.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by ($0.30). MetLife had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 5.83%.The firm had revenue of $17.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.5675 per share. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 4th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.47%.

MET has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of MetLife in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered shares of MetLife from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MetLife in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of MetLife from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of MetLife from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MetLife has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.18.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

