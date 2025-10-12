Natural Investments LLC Has $317,000 Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

Natural Investments LLC decreased its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,201 shares during the quarter. Natural Investments LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GILD. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2,837.5% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Colonial Trust Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 304.3% in the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 370.8% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $117.18 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.17 and a 12-month high of $121.83. The stock has a market cap of $145.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $114.65 and a 200-day moving average of $110.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.05. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 50.99% and a net margin of 21.86%.The company had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.950-8.250 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 62.95%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 2,500 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.57, for a total value of $283,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 159,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,120,661.35. The trade was a 1.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Daniel Patrick O’day sold 10,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.66, for a total transaction of $1,116,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 591,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,013,726.98. The trade was a 1.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,000 shares of company stock worth $9,402,130. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.08.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

