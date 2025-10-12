Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 739 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. $CDNS

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,376 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $2,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lindenwold Advisors INC raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 0.6% during the second quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC now owns 6,123 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,887,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 11.2% in the second quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,860 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 39.0% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 638 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Katamaran Capital LLP acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the second quarter worth $4,407,000. Finally, Vivid Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vivid Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,733 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ita M. Brennan sold 180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.51, for a total transaction of $60,211.80. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 7,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,619,213.30. The trade was a 2.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John M. Wall sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.16, for a total transaction of $2,618,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 70,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,690,849.40. This trade represents a 9.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,680 shares of company stock worth $3,729,852. 1.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CDNS shares. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Friday, July 25th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $350.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.53.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CDNS

Cadence Design Systems Stock Down 6.2%

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS opened at $327.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $351.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $316.92. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $221.56 and a 1 year high of $376.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.67.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The software maker reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.09. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Cadence Design Systems has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.750-1.810 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 6.850-6.950 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cadence Design Systems

(Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.