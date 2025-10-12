Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.76 Million Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. $C

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 69,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,940,000 after acquiring an additional 11,978 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup by 166.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after buying an additional 12,499 shares in the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its holdings in Citigroup by 109.0% in the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 1,246,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,458,000 after buying an additional 649,807 shares in the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Hayek Kallen Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management now owns 15,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 8,630 shares during the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Citigroup

In other Citigroup news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.40, for a total transaction of $271,200.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,456. This represents a 58.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Trading Down 2.1%

C opened at $93.87 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $55.51 and a one year high of $105.59.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $21.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.75 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 8.44%.Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. Citigroup has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 4th. This is a positive change from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

C has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI set a $77.00 target price on Citigroup in a research report on Monday, July 7th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Citigroup from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Citigroup from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Citigroup from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.68.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

