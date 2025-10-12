2,241 Shares in Eastman Chemical Company $EMN Bought by Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new position in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMN. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in Eastman Chemical by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. National Pension Service grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 75.3% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho cut their price target on Eastman Chemical from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. KeyCorp set a $79.00 price target on Eastman Chemical and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Eastman Chemical from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. UBS Group cut their price target on Eastman Chemical from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Eastman Chemical from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eastman Chemical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.54.

Eastman Chemical Price Performance

NYSE:EMN opened at $58.20 on Friday. Eastman Chemical Company has a 52 week low of $56.78 and a 52 week high of $111.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.88.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 15.24%. Eastman Chemical’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. Eastman Chemical has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.250-1.250 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eastman Chemical Company will post 8.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eastman Chemical Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th were paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.7%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.63%.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

