Richardson Financial Services Inc. Sells 521 Shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF $TLH

Richardson Financial Services Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 48.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 521 shares during the quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLH. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $75,000. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 45,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $1,007,000. Dohj LLC boosted its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 80.9% during the first quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 19,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 8,607 shares during the period. Finally, Affinity Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.1% during the first quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 97,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,722,000 after purchasing an additional 13,530 shares during the period.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

TLH opened at $104.05 on Friday. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $96.74 and a fifty-two week high of $106.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $102.04 and a 200-day moving average of $100.91.

About iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

