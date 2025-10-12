FedEx Corporation $FDX Shares Sold by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. trimmed its stake in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,216 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in FedEx by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp raised its position in shares of FedEx by 3.5% in the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,431 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of FedEx by 6.0% in the first quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 879 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. raised its holdings in FedEx by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 1,207 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loudon Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in FedEx by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx Stock Down 5.0%

FDX opened at $225.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $230.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.76. The company has a market cap of $53.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.28. FedEx Corporation has a 1 year low of $194.29 and a 1 year high of $308.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.25.

FedEx Announces Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 18th. The shipping service provider reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.12. FedEx had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The company had revenue of $22.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. FedEx has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.200-19.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that FedEx Corporation will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 8th were issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 8th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on FDX. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on FedEx from $290.00 to $276.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $247.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of FedEx from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of FedEx from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.25.

Read Our Latest Report on FedEx

About FedEx

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.