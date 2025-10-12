FedEx Corporation $FDX Shares Sold by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. trimmed its stake in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,216 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in FedEx by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp raised its position in shares of FedEx by 3.5% in the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,431 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of FedEx by 6.0% in the first quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 879 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. raised its holdings in FedEx by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 1,207 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loudon Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in FedEx by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
FedEx Stock Down 5.0%
FDX opened at $225.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $230.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.76. The company has a market cap of $53.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.28. FedEx Corporation has a 1 year low of $194.29 and a 1 year high of $308.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.25.
FedEx Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 8th were issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 8th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.86%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms recently commented on FDX. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on FedEx from $290.00 to $276.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $247.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of FedEx from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of FedEx from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.25.
Read Our Latest Report on FedEx
About FedEx
FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than FedEx
- The Basics of Support and Resistance
- Bassett Furniture: Buy Now, Sit Back, and Collect Dividends
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- AST SpaceMobile’s Big Win: Shares Soar on New Deal With Verizon
- Trading Halts Explained
- Catch the Next Bitcoin Rally With These 3 ETFs
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.