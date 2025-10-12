Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO Shares Bought by Avion Wealth

Avion Wealth raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 64,255 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,555 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 9.0% of Avion Wealth’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Avion Wealth’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $36,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Invictus Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Invictus Private Wealth LLC now owns 374,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,674,000 after buying an additional 18,915 shares during the period. Louisbourg Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Louisbourg Investments Inc. now owns 11,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,694,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $600.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $747.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $442.80 and a 1-year high of $619.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $599.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $558.73.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

