Deere & Company $DE Shares Sold by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. lessened its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 47 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in Deere & Company by 2,750.0% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 57 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 116.1% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 67 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.58% of the company’s stock.
Deere & Company Stock Down 2.1%
Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $446.76 on Friday. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $387.03 and a fifty-two week high of $533.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $479.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $488.39. The stock has a market cap of $120.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.
Deere & Company Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.87%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
DE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Deere & Company from $566.00 to $512.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Deere & Company from $525.00 to $515.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $565.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $500.00 to $495.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $513.88.
About Deere & Company
Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.
