Deere & Company $DE Shares Sold by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. lessened its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 47 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in Deere & Company by 2,750.0% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 57 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 116.1% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 67 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company Stock Down 2.1%

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $446.76 on Friday. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $387.03 and a fifty-two week high of $533.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $479.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $488.39. The stock has a market cap of $120.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.62 by $0.13. Deere & Company had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 19.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Deere & Company from $566.00 to $512.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Deere & Company from $525.00 to $515.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $565.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $500.00 to $495.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $513.88.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Deere & Company

About Deere & Company

(Free Report)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.