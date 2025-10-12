Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Grows Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Corporation $VLO

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Broadway Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 3.8% during the second quarter. Broadway Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 1,864 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 21.8% during the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 419 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 1.4% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 5,541 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 4.6% during the first quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 1,812 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 1.1% during the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 7,764 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VLO. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $135.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Raymond James Financial raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $134.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Valero Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.80.

Valero Energy Trading Down 2.4%

NYSE:VLO opened at $158.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Valero Energy Corporation has a 12 month low of $99.00 and a 12 month high of $178.43. The company has a market cap of $49.14 billion, a PE ratio of 65.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.94.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.62. Valero Energy had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 5.76%. The business had revenue of $29.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Corporation will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 31st. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 188.33%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

Featured Stories

