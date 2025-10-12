Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Buys New Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF $IWP

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 2,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 744,932.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 14,565,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,019,926,000 after buying an additional 14,563,421 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,345,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,138,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 77.7% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,260,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,087,000 after buying an additional 551,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,221,000. 74.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $139.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.48 and a beta of 1.10. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $99.85 and a 52-week high of $145.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $142.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.78.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

