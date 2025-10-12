Richardson Financial Services Inc. Increases Position in Valero Energy Corporation $VLO

Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 66.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 465 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $64,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 1,995.1% in the first quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,432 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 6,125 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 17.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at $214,000. Everhart Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 6.9% in the first quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Valero Energy Stock Down 2.4%

VLO opened at $158.19 on Friday. Valero Energy Corporation has a twelve month low of $99.00 and a twelve month high of $178.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $153.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.94. The company has a market cap of $49.14 billion, a PE ratio of 65.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.05.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.62. Valero Energy had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 5.76%. The firm had revenue of $29.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Valero Energy Corporation will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 31st. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 188.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VLO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $171.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $151.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $181.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $135.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Valero Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on VLO

Valero Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.