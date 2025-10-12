CCG Wealth Management LLC Purchases 7 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. $BKNG

CCG Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Booking by 27.3% in the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 182 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Booking by 18.6% in the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 75,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $437,284,000 after acquiring an additional 11,829 shares in the last quarter. Overbrook Management Corp boosted its holdings in Booking by 49.5% in the second quarter. Overbrook Management Corp now owns 3,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Booking in the first quarter worth $203,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in Booking in the first quarter worth $3,592,000. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Booking Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $5,164.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $167.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.92, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.35. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $4,096.23 and a 1 year high of $5,839.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5,492.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $5,321.11.

Booking Dividend Announcement

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $55.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $50.32 by $5.08. Booking had a negative return on equity of 134.19% and a net margin of 19.23%.The business had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $41.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Booking has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th were given a dividend of $9.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. This represents a $38.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on BKNG. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6,200.00 target price (up from $6,000.00) on shares of Booking in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley set a $5,650.00 target price on Booking and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6,700.00 price target (up from $6,100.00) on shares of Booking in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on Booking from $5,560.00 to $6,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Booking from $5,900.00 to $6,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5,808.81.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Vanessa Ames Wittman sold 15 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,500.00, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,108,500. This represents a 1.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Larry Quinlan sold 64 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,511.80, for a total transaction of $352,755.20. Following the sale, the director directly owned 131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $722,045.80. The trade was a 32.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,195 shares of company stock valued at $23,467,630 in the last quarter. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Stories

