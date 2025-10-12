Prostatis Group LLC Purchases 8,294 Shares of FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF $IGLD

Prostatis Group LLC boosted its position in shares of FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF (BATS:IGLD – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,401 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,294 shares during the period. Prostatis Group LLC’s holdings in FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF were worth $2,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 26,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Horizon Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 72,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the period.

FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF Trading Up 28.7%

IGLD stock opened at $24.53 on Friday. FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF has a 1-year low of $18.39 and a 1-year high of $22.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.81 and its 200-day moving average is $21.97.

FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF (IGLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR Gold Trust index. The fund aims to generate income from a long position in SPDR Gold Trust ETF (GLD) and call spreads utilizing FLEX options. The fund gains exposure through a wholly-owned subsidiary. IGLD was launched on Mar 2, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

