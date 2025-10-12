Dimensional International Small Cap ETF $DFIS is Acorn Creek Capital LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Acorn Creek Capital LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS – Free Report) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 186,851 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,517 shares during the period. Dimensional International Small Cap ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of Acorn Creek Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Acorn Creek Capital LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF worth $5,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DFIS. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 96.1% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC increased its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 46.3% in the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 3,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 23.0% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 25.8% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional International Small Cap ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

BATS DFIS opened at $31.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 0.86. Dimensional International Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $22.90 and a one year high of $30.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.19.

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (DFIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets outside the US, selected and weighted by market capitalization, in aim of long-term capital appreciation.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.