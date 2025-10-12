Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA Decreases Holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA decreased its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,295 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 485 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BMY. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 297.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 23,728,443 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,447,198,000 after acquiring an additional 17,750,938 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 22,647.6% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 12,023,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $733,310,000 after acquiring an additional 11,970,598 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $624,369,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,898,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,865,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,638,501,000 after acquiring an additional 2,131,205 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Bristol Myers Squibb

In other news, EVP David V. Elkins sold 56,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total transaction of $2,650,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 167,379 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,048.07. This represents a 25.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Bristol Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Dbs Bank raised Bristol Myers Squibb to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Daiwa America lowered Bristol Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.14.

Bristol Myers Squibb Trading Down 1.5%

BMY stock opened at $44.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $89.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.03. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 52 week low of $42.96 and a 52 week high of $63.33.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $12.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.32 billion. Bristol Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 80.04% and a net margin of 10.58%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.350-6.650 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. Bristol Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Bristol Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

