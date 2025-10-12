Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA Has $345,000 Position in Old Republic International Corporation $ORI

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA raised its position in shares of Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,970 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in Old Republic International by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 8,241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 0.3% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 91,880 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,532,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 3.6% in the first quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 9,047 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 3.0% in the second quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 11,135 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 1.8% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,055 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. 70.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Old Republic International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Old Republic International from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Old Republic International from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (a-)” rating on shares of Old Republic International in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Old Republic International

In other news, EVP Stephen J. Oberst sold 4,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total value of $188,474.13. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 54,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,147,630.69. This trade represents a 8.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Therace Risch purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.90 per share, for a total transaction of $59,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 9,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $384,037.50. The trade was a 18.46% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Old Republic International Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:ORI opened at $43.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 0.76. Old Republic International Corporation has a 1 year low of $33.00 and a 1 year high of $44.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Old Republic International had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 20.95%. Old Republic International’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Old Republic International Corporation will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Old Republic International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.73%.

Old Republic International Profile

(Free Report)

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.