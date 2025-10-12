Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA Grows Holdings in Stryker Corporation $SYK

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA increased its position in shares of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,425 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Stryker comprises approximately 1.2% of Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sachetta LLC increased its stake in Stryker by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 73 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its stake in Stryker by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 92 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Ransom Advisory Ltd purchased a new stake in Stryker during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Trading Down 1.5%

NYSE SYK opened at $364.77 on Friday. Stryker Corporation has a one year low of $329.16 and a one year high of $406.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $380.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $378.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.46 billion, a PE ratio of 48.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.94.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.06. Stryker had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Stryker has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.400-13.600 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 44.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SYK shares. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $442.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $435.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Truist Financial set a $415.00 price objective on shares of Stryker and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $430.10.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In other Stryker news, insider Viju Menon sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.61, for a total transaction of $195,305.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 12,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,886,921.71. The trade was a 3.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.45, for a total transaction of $75,290,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,222,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,212,962,556.60. The trade was a 5.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker



Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.



