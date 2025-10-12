Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF $DFIC Stock Position Lifted by Acorn Creek Capital LLC

Acorn Creek Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 800,475 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 213,395 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF comprises 10.3% of Acorn Creek Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Acorn Creek Capital LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF worth $24,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Keystone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter worth $35,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 443.2% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter worth $91,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 33.4% in the first quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 3,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 10.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Up 25.8%

DFIC stock opened at $32.27 on Friday. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $24.59 and a 1-year high of $31.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.59. The stock has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.83.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.