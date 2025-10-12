Vanguard Small-Cap ETF $VB Shares Bought by Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,114 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 32,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,736,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. now owns 44,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,748,000 after purchasing an additional 2,806 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 47,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,643,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northcape Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

VB stock opened at $248.10 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $190.27 and a 12 month high of $263.35. The firm has a market cap of $66.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $251.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $236.00.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

