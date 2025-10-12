1,030 Shares in Jabil, Inc. $JBL Acquired by Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA acquired a new position in shares of Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,030 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GFG Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Jabil during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Jabil during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Jabil by 110.5% during the first quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Groupe la Francaise raised its holdings in Jabil by 35.2% during the first quarter. Groupe la Francaise now owns 246 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Jabil by 2,400.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Jabil alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Mark T. Mondello sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.84, for a total value of $4,296,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman owned 1,380,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,520,019.60. This represents a 1.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew Priestley sold 3,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $832,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 44,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,087,425. The trade was a 7.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,416 shares of company stock worth $18,367,889 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Jabil from $214.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Raymond James Financial set a $260.00 target price on shares of Jabil in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Argus raised shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Jabil from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.43.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Jabil

Jabil Stock Performance

Shares of JBL opened at $194.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $213.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.09. Jabil, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.66 and a 1 year high of $237.14.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 25th. The technology company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by ($0.93). The company had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.63 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 68.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. Jabil has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.470-2.870 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 11.000-11.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Jabil, Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Jabil’s payout ratio is currently 5.37%.

About Jabil

(Free Report)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.