Criteria Caixa S.A.U. Acquires Shares of 82,000 iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF $IEI

Criteria Caixa S.A.U. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 82,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,765,000. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 1.1% of Criteria Caixa S.A.U.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 318,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,633,000 after purchasing an additional 111,822 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.7% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 45,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,327,000 after acquiring an additional 4,003 shares during the period. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC raised its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 152.8% during the first quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 61,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,259,000 after acquiring an additional 37,142 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,118,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652,996 shares during the period.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IEI opened at $119.78 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $119.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.49. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $114.51 and a fifty-two week high of $120.29.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.3462 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

