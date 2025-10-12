Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA Has $490,000 Stock Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. $EXPD

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXPD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lowered Expeditors International of Washington from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Baird R W raised Expeditors International of Washington to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $118.00 to $114.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $114.44.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 1,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.05, for a total value of $173,533.50. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 7,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $903,200.55. The trade was a 16.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXPD opened at $113.06 on Friday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.47 and a 52-week high of $129.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $120.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.70. The firm has a market cap of $15.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.09.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

