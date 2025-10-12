Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA Has $3.09 Million Stake in Mastercard Incorporated $MA

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA raised its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,493 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 181 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for about 1.5% of Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MA opened at $556.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $503.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.97. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $465.59 and a twelve month high of $601.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $581.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $562.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $4.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 200.01% and a net margin of 44.93%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.50 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.50%.

In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 17,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $586.89, for a total transaction of $10,456,032.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 31,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,330,922.26. The trade was a 36.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MA. Wall Street Zen lowered Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Mastercard from $640.00 to $612.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Mastercard from $640.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Mastercard from $650.00 to $656.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $634.04.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

