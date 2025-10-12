GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Makes New Investment in Interparfums, Inc. $IPAR

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Interparfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 96,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,701,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. owned about 0.30% of Interparfums as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Interparfums by 2.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 89,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,200,000 after buying an additional 2,041 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Interparfums during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,714,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Interparfums by 10.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,960,000 after buying an additional 11,784 shares during the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Interparfums during the first quarter valued at approximately $470,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Interparfums by 251.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 699,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,645,000 after buying an additional 500,378 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Interparfums alerts:

Interparfums Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of Interparfums stock opened at $92.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $108.22 and its 200 day moving average is $118.40. Interparfums, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.19 and a twelve month high of $148.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Interparfums ( NASDAQ:IPAR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $333.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.58 million. Interparfums had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. Interparfums has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.350 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Interparfums, Inc. will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Interparfums in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Interparfums

Interparfums Company Profile

(Free Report)

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Interparfums Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interparfums and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.