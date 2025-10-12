GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Raises Position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF $ILCG

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Free Report) by 58.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,709 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,831 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF were worth $747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 69,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 97,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,937,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Morningstar Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Stock Performance

ILCG opened at $102.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.10 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $102.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.78. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a one year low of $69.47 and a one year high of $106.25.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (ILCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of growth stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.