GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Has $22.99 Million Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. $EMR

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,709 shares during the quarter. Emerson Electric accounts for 1.2% of GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $22,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth about $25,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric by 145.3% during the first quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC now owns 260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE EMR opened at $125.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $70.91 billion, a PE ratio of 27.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.29. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $90.06 and a one year high of $150.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 14.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a $0.5275 dividend. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.38%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EMR. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $146.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (down from $150.00) on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.29.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

