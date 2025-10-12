GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Acquires 9,905 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. $HAS

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 273,103 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,905 shares during the quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. owned 0.19% of Hasbro worth $20,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HAS. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the 1st quarter worth $30,347,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the 1st quarter worth $25,381,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Hasbro by 11.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,287,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,652,000 after purchasing an additional 227,477 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC raised its position in Hasbro by 22.7% in the first quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 950,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,454,000 after purchasing an additional 176,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Hasbro by 15.3% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,289,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,312,000 after purchasing an additional 170,749 shares during the last quarter. 91.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson increased their target price on Hasbro from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their target price on Hasbro from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Hasbro from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Hasbro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $66.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hasbro currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.64.

Hasbro Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HAS opened at $70.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a PE ratio of -17.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.31, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.66. Hasbro, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.00 and a fifty-two week high of $82.19.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $980.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $891.82 million. Hasbro had a negative net margin of 13.37% and a positive return on equity of 64.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 20th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently -68.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hasbro

In related news, insider Roberta K. Thomson sold 1,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.81, for a total transaction of $79,969.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 51,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,094,332.81. This trade represents a 1.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christian P. Cocks sold 27,800 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.92, for a total value of $2,193,976.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 249,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,719,030.12. The trade was a 10.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,359 shares of company stock valued at $2,970,828. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hasbro Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

Featured Articles

