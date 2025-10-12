Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF $SCHO Shares Purchased by GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 165,009 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,661 shares during the quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $4,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHO. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 18,907.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,903,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,729,000 after purchasing an additional 11,840,775 shares during the period. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 380.8% in the second quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC now owns 1,876,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,385 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 55.5% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 3,245,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158,797 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth $22,689,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,461,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,383,000 after purchasing an additional 699,740 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $24.39 on Friday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $24.06 and a 12 month high of $24.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.32.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.