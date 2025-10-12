GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Graco Inc. $GGG

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 117,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,939 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Graco worth $10,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GGG. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Graco by 150.6% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 7,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 4,806 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Graco by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Graco by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Graco by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 98,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,251,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optas LLC increased its stake in shares of Graco by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Optas LLC now owns 3,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GGG. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Graco in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research started coverage on Graco in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Graco from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.50.

Graco Trading Down 2.1%

NYSE:GGG opened at $80.15 on Friday. Graco Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.06 and a 12 month high of $92.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.07. The firm has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.07.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.03). Graco had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 22.26%.The firm had revenue of $571.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $590.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Graco’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Graco Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 20th. Graco’s payout ratio is currently 39.01%.

About Graco

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

