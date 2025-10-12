GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Trims Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF $SCHG

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 14.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,917 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 62.8% during the 1st quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Luminist Capital LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2,404.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

SCHG stock opened at $31.41 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.37 and a fifty-two week high of $32.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.53. The company has a market capitalization of $50.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.10.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

