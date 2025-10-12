Prostatis Group LLC Grows Stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF $HYLS

Prostatis Group LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,436 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,249 shares during the quarter. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF comprises about 1.5% of Prostatis Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Prostatis Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $5,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 74.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 6,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 10,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. Novem Group increased its holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Novem Group now owns 5,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 109.9% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF alerts:

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Stock Performance

HYLS opened at $41.67 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.54. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $39.49 and a 52 week high of $42.55.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 25th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 25th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.9%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.