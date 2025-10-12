Prostatis Group LLC Makes New $3.09 Million Investment in iShares MSCI Italy ETF $EWI

Prostatis Group LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 64,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,087,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Italy ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Simplex Trading LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 4,076.5% in the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Financially Speaking Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF during the first quarter worth about $41,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 1,596.5% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF during the first quarter worth about $208,000. 37.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Italy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EWI stock opened at $50.31 on Friday. iShares MSCI Italy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.20 and a fifty-two week high of $52.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $686.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.65.

iShares MSCI Italy ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Italy Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Italy Capped Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Italy 25/50 Index (Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Milan Stock Exchange.

