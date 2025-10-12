Prostatis Group LLC Has $4.07 Million Stock Position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF $GCOW

Prostatis Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 107,295 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,778 shares during the period. Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Prostatis Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Prostatis Group LLC’s holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF were worth $4,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $11,980,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,771,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,477,000 after acquiring an additional 317,745 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,941,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,795,000 after acquiring an additional 284,177 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth $5,897,000. Finally, Convergence Financial LLC bought a new position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth $3,698,000.

Shares of GCOW opened at $39.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 0.69. Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF has a one year low of $32.52 and a one year high of $39.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.08.

The Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (GCOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market large-cap stocks, selected by free cash flow yield and dividend yield, and weighted by aggregate dividends. GCOW was launched on Feb 23, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

